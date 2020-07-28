Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202018:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202018:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad & Chris Woakes Bring Hosts Within Touching Distance of Victory

England bowler Stuart Broad became the second player from his country and seventh overall to reach the 500 wickets milestone, when he removed West Indian Kraig Brathwaite for 19 on the final day of the third Test at Manchester.

Cricketnext Staff |July 28, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad & Chris Woakes Bring Hosts Within Touching Distance of Victory

England bowler Stuart Broad became the second player from his country and seventh overall to reach the 500 wickets milestone, when he removed West Indian Kraig Brathwaite for 19 on the final day of the third Test at Manchester.

After the fourth day was washed out due to rain, West Indies resumed their innings at 10/2 with Brathwaite and Shai Hope at crease. The duo looked set for a big partnership and played some exquisite shots all around the park. But after adding 35 to the day's tally, Brathwaite was trapped in front of the wickets by Broad.

ALSO READ | Stuart Broad Reaches 500 Test Wicket Milestone

Interestingly, West Indian opener was also the 500th scalp of James Anderson, back in 2017 at Lord's.

From there on, there wasn't a settled partnership for the Windies and they kept losing regular wickets. Chris Woakes became the centre of all activities as he bagged two wickets in quick succession.

He bagged Hope first, for 31, when the latter mistimed a ball straight into the hands of Broad. But not before he hit a few boundaries through covers. The next on the list was Shamarh Brooks for 22. He was caught behind was Jos Buttler.

ALSO READ | England vs West Indies 2020 Live Score, 3rd Test, Day 5 at Manchester

The ball came back swinging sharply into him, and he edged it to the keeper. At Lunch, Windies were 84/5, 315 short of the target.

Also in the session, rain struck twice. Though the pauses were not for long, might just be enough to give some hope to Windies of saving the Test.

chris woakesEngland vs West Indies 2020kraig brathwaitestuart broad

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more