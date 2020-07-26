Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, , 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad Takes Six as Hosts Take Charge at Lunch on Day 3

Stuart Broad took six wickets but the West Indies still managed to avoid the follow-on in the third and deciding Test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.

AFP |July 26, 2020, 6:31 PM IST
England vs West Indies: Stuart Broad Takes Six as Hosts Take Charge at Lunch on Day 3

Stuart Broad took six wickets but the West Indies still managed to avoid the follow-on in the third and deciding Test against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Broad's haul of 6-31 in 14 overs helped see the tourists dismissed for 197 -- 172 runs behind England's first innings total of 369 that featured his dashing 62.

After the West Indies resumed on 137-6, Broad took four wickets for 11 runs in 22 balls.

But he came on after the West Indies had saved the follow-on.

England captain Joe Root, perhaps remembering how Shane Dowrich had struggled against the short ball in the hosts' 113-run win in the second Test, first deployed Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes on Sunday.

Also Read: '300 Would Be Great', Says Kemar Roach After Crossing 200 Test Wickets

But Dowrich made a fine 37 before he was last man out to give Broad his 497th Test wicket.

West Indies, looking to retain the Wisden Trophy they won in the Caribbean last year, started the third day still needing 33 more runs to avoid the follow-on.

Jason Holder, the West Indies captain, was 24 not out and Dowrich unbeaten on 10.

The pair had shared an unbroken stand of 295, with Holder scoring a double century and Dowrich a hundred, during the West Indies' 381-run win in the first Test in their native Barbados last year.

With the hardness going out of the ball on Sunday, they both batted positively, with wicketkeeper Dowrich confidently pulling Woakes for four.

Holder, however, should have been out for 38 when, with West Indies still needing four more to make England bat again, clipped Woakes to midwicket, where a diving Ollie Pope held a brilliant catch.

But England's joy was cut short when a replay check by the umpires revealed Woakes had bowled a marginal no-ball.

Also Read: Stuart Broad Takes Inspiration from Shane Warne to Revive Batting

Holder then ensured the follow-on was avoided by pulling Woakes for a resounding four.

But a stand of 68 ended when towering all-rounder Holder was lbw to Broad, bowling a full length, for 46.

Rahkeem Cornwall went the same way before Broad, controversially omitted from West Indies' four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton, had Kemar Roach caught by first slip Root for a duck.

Dowrich cover-drove Broad for a superb back-foot four before he holed out to Woakes at mid-on.

The only pacemen to have taken more Test wickets than the 34-year-old Broad are Anderson (589) and the retired pair of Australia's Glenn McGrath (563) and West Indies' Courtney Walsh (519).

day 3England cricket teamEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020old Traffordstuart broadthird TestWest Indies Cricket team

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more