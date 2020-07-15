Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies: Three Previous Great Wins for the Caribbean Side at Old Trafford

West Indies can seal their first Test series win in England for 32 years by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second Test starting at Old Trafford on Thursday.

AFP |July 15, 2020, 10:12 AM IST
England vs West Indies: Three Previous Great Wins for the Caribbean Side at Old Trafford

West Indies can seal their first Test series win in England for 32 years by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second Test starting at Old Trafford on Thursday.

We look back at three West Indies Test triumphs at the Manchester ground ahead of the second match of the three-Test series.

1966: Sobers and Gibbs star

West Indies captain Garfield Sobers, arguably the finest all-rounder in the history of cricket, led from the front with 161 and Conrad Hunte hit 135 in a first-innings total of 484.

England managed just 167 in reply, with off-spinner Lance Gibbs taking 5 wickets for 37 runs, and the hosts were made to follow-on.

Test debutant Colin Milburn made 94 but another five-wicket haul from Gibbs saw the West Indies victory by an innings and 40 runs in the opening match of a five-match series they eventually won 3-1.

1976: Greenidge at the double

In a dramatic start to the match, West Indies collapsed to 19 for 3 wickets, with fast-medium bowler Mike Selvey marking his England debut by removing Roy Fredericks and Alvin Kallicharran for ducks either side of dismissing batting great Vivian Richards for just four.

But amid the clatter of wickets, opener Gordon Greenidge made a brilliant 134 that saw the West Indies to 211.

England then collapsed to 71 all out, with fast bowler Michael Holding taking 5-17.

Also Read: Captain Joe Root Returns as Hosts Eye Turnaround in Manchester

West Indies piled up 411-5 declared in their second innings, with Greenidge (101) becoming the first batsman to score hundreds in both innings of a Test at Old Trafford and Richards 135.

England, needing a mammoth 552 for victory, saw veteran openers John Edrich and Brian Close, who suffered several bruises, somehow bat through until stumps on Saturday in the face of fiery bowling from Holding in particular.

But it was new-ball partner Andy Roberts, with 6-37, who did the bulk of the damage in England's 126 all out as West Indies won by 425 runs.

After two draws, West Indies were now 1-0 ahead in a series they would win 3-0.

1988: Marshall the master

A chaotic summer for the hosts saw England bowled out for 135 after John Emburey, one of their four captains in the series, won the toss.

West Indies replied with 384-7 declared.

Malcolm Marshall, perhaps the greatest of all West Indies many fine fast bowlers, then took a Test-best 7-22 as England slumped to 93 all out.

West Indies won by an innings and 156 runs to go 2-0 up in a campaign they took 4-0.

cricketcricket newsEngland cricket teamEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020manchesterWest Indies Cricket team

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more