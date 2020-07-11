Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Lunch

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

England trail by 35 runs, MIN. 68.0 Overs Left Today
Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 July, 2020

Prague Spartans Vanguards

105/2 (10.0)

Prague Spartans Vanguards
v/s
Brno Rangers
Brno Rangers

Toss won by Prague Spartans Vanguards (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Tino Best & Jofra Archer Engage in Twitter Battle Over Stuart Broad's Omission from Test Team

The ongoing Test match between England and West Indies has gained great attention worldwide, as cricket was making a comeback after 117 days, due to coronavirus. Apart from the new rules imposed by the ICC, one thing that became a big talking point was omission of Stuart Broad from the English side.

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2020, 3:59 PM IST
The latter expressed his displeasure for being left out of the team. Instead of him Mark Wood and Jofra Archer were picked in the team, who didn't bowl well in the first innings. That raised a few eyebrows.

Former West Indies bowler Tino Best was in particular perturbed was this omission of Broad. In fact he took to Twitter and took a dig at Archer.

“Honestly why Archer playing before Broad chaaaaa fair is fair tho, cause u have Wood bowling 90+ , And he’s bowling the same pace as Broad , I have no problem with Broad being pissed #EngVsWI ….. that’s not fair at all,” Best tweeted.

Archer too hit back at Best and said, “With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet ?”

The spat did not stop there as Best came up with another reply.

“Don’t address me personally Young man , the fact remains your bowling toothpaste and u haven’t bowled Quickly since ASHES , now go sleep and get some rest for WI to beat ya ball in the second innings bye Jorfa,” Best replied.

“I’ve been frustrated, angry, gutted because it is quite a hard decision to understand. I’ve probably bowled the best I’ve ever bowled in the last couple of years. I felt like it was my shirt, particularly winning the Ashes and going to South Africa and winning there,” Broad said to Sky Sports ahead of day 3.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91

Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
