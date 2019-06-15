England vs West Indies | Twitter Hails 'Classy' Root as '9-Men' England Thrash Windies

Joe Root notched up his second ton in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as he hit a brilliant ton to seal England’s eight-wicket win over West Indies at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Friday (June 14).
Just give England the trophy please!
Take a bow Joe Root - fabulous player. 2nd century of #CWC19 #Fan #EngvWI pic.twitter.com/ccIxOPYNS5
England register their 6th win in a row against West Indies in World Cups. They have lost to WI only once in the tournament history - which was the final in 1979. #EngvWI #CWC19
As Monty Burns once said , Its like taking candy from a baby ..... England stroll on in pursuit of the World Cup. #CWC19
ENG players who have hit multiple centuries in the @cricketworldcup: -
1. @KP24 : 2 in 2007
2. @root66 : 2 in 2019#MakeStatsGreatAgain #ENGvWI #WIvENG #CWC19 #WeAreEngland #ENG #Root
Felt @windiescricket could of batted with maturity, @Russell12A looks good naturally but you got to play for the team also. @henrygayle and Hetmyer should've feasted on their starts. Thumbs up to @nicholas_47 #CWC19 #ENGvWI
Root the bowler, really made a difference today. Two caught and bowled big wickets changed the curse of the game, expected some resistance from @windiescricket
batsmen.#CWC19 #ENGvWI
Well done England.. never let Windies really get going or get away, though poor dropped catches. Jofra for PM... Root is a goldenarm.. should.. I repeat SHOULD walk this. But if anyone can cock this up it's us!#ENGvWI #WeAreEngland #MeninMaroon #CWC19
Pooran gets his maiden fifty in Odi, well played and this come when team was under pressure. He deserves this, doing so well in this tournament.
#ENGvWI The WI team are playing like schoolboys right now. No gameplan. ☹️
WI are perfectly suited for T20s where Russell can hammer 50 off 15 and win you a game. Individual brilliance. ODI cricket demands a different tempo to batting. Make no mistake, they will cause upsets but semis? They need a lot of things to go their way #ENGvWI
The standard of bowling has been poor but that was a lovely innings from Joe Root. He only missed or edged seven deliveries in the 93 balls it took him to reach his century & he timed the ball beautifully. When in full flow he’s a delight to watch. Cruise control. #CWC19
players who have scored 50, taken a 2-fer and taken 2+ catches in the SAME @cricketworldcup match
A Flintoff: 64 + 2/15 + 2 ct vs , 2003
B Stokes: 89 + 2/12 + 2 ct vs , 2019
J Root: 50* + 2/27 + 2 ct vs , 2019 #MakeStatsGreatAgain #ENGvWI #WeAreEngland #CWC19 #ENG
Most World Cup centuries among current players in #CW19
3 - Root (9 inns)
3 - Dhawan (10)
2 - Rohit (10)
2 - Warner (12)
2 - Mahmudullah (12)
2 - Amla (18)
2 - Kohli (19)
2 - Guptill (20)
2 - Gayle (29)#EngvWI
That was one the worst performances of the World Cup so far. Pakistan v West Indies and Sri Lanka v New Zealand are the only two that have clearly been worse. Pooran aside, the West Indies’ strategy with bat & ball was one-dimensional & the margin of defeat reflects that. #CWC19
Fewest innings to 16th ODI century
94 - Hashim Amla
110 - Virat Kohli
126 - Shikhar Dhawan
128 - Joe Root#CWC19 #CWC2019 #ENGvWI #WIvENG
Yet another classy innings from Joe Root. With Roy and Morgan struggling with injury; a strong response from Root, another to take England comfortably home. @cricketworldcup #ENGvsWI #CWC19
England vs West Indies | Twitter Hails 'Classy' Root as '9-Men' England Thrash Windies
