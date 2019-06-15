starts in
England vs West Indies | Twitter Hails 'Classy' Root as '9-Men' England Thrash Windies

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2019, 9:59 PM IST
England vs West Indies | Twitter Hails 'Classy' Root as '9-Men' England Thrash Windies

Joe Root notched up his second ton in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as he hit a brilliant ton to seal England’s eight-wicket win over West Indies at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Friday (June 14).

Earlier, West Indies were bowled out for 212 after Jofra Archer and Mark Wood rushed them for pace. Nicholas Pooran was the only batsman to cross the 40-run mark as he top scored with 63.

In the chase, Root and Jonny Bairstow set up the game with a 95-run stand to lay the platform for the win. Chris Woakes batted at three but could only score 40 but Root saw his side home.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
3
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
