England vs West Indies: Visitors Teetering after Being Set 399 to Win Final Test
England had the West Indies reeling at 10 for two wickets after setting them an imposing target of 399 runs to win the third and final test at Old Trafford with Stuart Broad again dominating as he moved one away from 500 test wickets.
