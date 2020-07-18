Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 2nd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 16 - 20 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

469/9 (162.0)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

287 (99.0)

West Indies need 206 runs to win, MIN. 48.2 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 July, 2020

1ST INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC *

86/1 (5.4)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Cyprus Moufflons CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England vs West Indies: We Must Look to Enforce Follow-on Early on Day 4 - Sam Curran

Sam Curran feels that England bowlers will have to push themselves for the hosts to secure a win against West Indies in the second Test in Manchester.

IANS |July 18, 2020, 10:16 PM IST
England vs West Indies: We Must Look to Enforce Follow-on Early on Day 4 - Sam Curran

All-rounder Sam Curran feels that England bowlers will have to push themselves for the hosts to secure a win now that the third day of their second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford has been washed out.

After a complete washout of the third day, Curran feels that England have no choice but to bowl out West Indies cheaply and get them to follow on. West Indies currently trail England by 437 runs with nine wickets in hand.

"If we do get washed out today it is quite obvious what we need to do to win the game," Curran told Sky Sports on Saturday as the start of play was delayed.

"We need to bowl them out cheaply in the first innings and try and get them following on. There is no reasons why we cannot do that.

Also Read: Persistent Rain in Manchester Washes Out Entire Day 3

"Obviously, it's going to be a big workload for the bowlers but we are nice and fresh and hopefully we can do something for the team," he added.

The hosts are trailing 1-0 in the three-match series, thus making victory at Old Trafford paramount if they are to stand a chance at winning the series.

They have gone with an entirely different pace battery from the one that they had used in the first Test. Curran, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes form the current line-up for England while James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Stokes ran in for the hosts in the first.

Also Read: ECB Fines Jofra Archer for Breaking Protocols, Pacer to Be Available for Third Test

With a tough schedule in place which includes the upcoming series against Pakistan, Curran said that it was clear to the players that they will be rotated.

"That's why coming into the summer it was clear there was going to be a rotation policy and that's why we have a totally different attack for this game," Curran said.

England cricket teamEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020old Traffordsam curranWest Indies Cricket team

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more