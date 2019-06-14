starts in
England vs West Indies | Holder Hoping Russell Will be Fit for England Clash

Cricketnext Staff |June 13, 2019, 10:09 PM IST
West Indies skipper Jason Holder is hopeful that star all-rounder Andre Russell will be fit for the clash against England on Friday. Russell is battling a chronic knee injury and wasn’t included in the playing XI for the game against South Africa, which was ultimately rained out after just 7.3 overs.

“Yes, he's progressed nicely over the last couple of days,” Holder said. “He is just one of those guys where we give him as much time as he possibly needs, so it all boils down to how he wakes up tomorrow morning and feels.”

Besides Russell, West Indies have unleashed the raw pace of Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell in the tournament. They started off in sensational fashion, bouncing out Pakistan for a mere 105. The West Indies pacemen had defending World Cup champions Australia also reeling before Nathan Coulter-Nile’s 92 bailed them out and even in their rained-off fixture against South Africa, they were in the ascendancy before rain ended the game prematurely.

“We've been getting wickets. I think previously we haven't been getting wickets in the middle,” Holder said. “We have always got wickets with the new ball. But previously we haven't been able to get wickets in the middle overs. And it's been the talking point over the last couple of months in one-day cricket and now in this tournament we have been able to get wickets in the middle overs which has definitely broken the back of most teams.

“I think if we continue in that vein, we will be a force to be reckoned with but we have to take it game by game. This game against England, as I said before, is a very, very important game and we have just got to dot all of our Is and cross the Ts.

“I think the brand of cricket we have been playing so far in this World Cup, you know what to expect of West Indies now.

“For us, we are not going to back down from the challenge. Most of our guys are always up for the challenge and it is just a matter for us to be smart. And I don't think there is anything else to be said, just be smart and play the brand of cricket we want to play.”

