Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Place Play off: SCO VS OMA

upcoming
SCO SCO
OMA OMA

Dubai

31 Oct, 201915:40 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Christchurch HO

01 Nov, 201906:30 IST

3rd T20I: AUS VS SL

upcoming
AUS AUS
SL SL

Melbourne

01 Nov, 201913:40 IST

1st Semi-Final: IRE VS NED

upcoming
IRE IRE
NED NED

Dubai

01 Nov, 201915:40 IST

England Wary of World Cup Backlash from New Zealand in T20I Series

However, New Zealand have played down talk of payback, insisting their focus is on building momentum for the T20 World Cup being held in Australia in October-November next year.

AFP |October 31, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
England team at a training session at Lord's. (Pic: AFP)

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow believes New Zealand will be intent on exacting World Cup revenge in the T20 series that begins in Christchurch on Friday.

The Black Caps suffered the cruellest of defeats in the final of the one-day showpiece, when the scores were tied after a Super Over but England won because they had hit more boundaries.

Cricket chiefs have since scrapped the obscure tie-breaker rule but Bairstow said the New Zealanders would still be seething at the result and out to prove a point in their first meeting against England since the decider.

"What happened at Lord's is going to be quite tough for those guys, and there will be a fire in their belly and a hunger to put things right," he said.

However, New Zealand have played down talk of payback, insisting their focus is on building momentum for the T20 World Cup being held in Australia in October-November next year.

"We obviously have a lot of T20 cricket on the horizon ahead of next year's World Cup and a tough five-game series against England should be a great start to the summer," coach Gary Stead said.

Paceman Tim Southee will lead New Zealand in the five-match T20 series, with regular captain Kane Williamson sidelined by a hip injury.

It begins an intense year of T20 World Cup preparation for the Black Caps, who are ranked six in the shortest form of the game, four places below England.

They will play T20 series against England, Australia, India, the West Indies, Bangladesh and Ireland before the World Cup.

England are also using the tournament as a launching pad for their T20 World Cup preparations, resting key players in the hope of building depth in their squad.

Proven performers Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali have been rested after a draining spell that included the one-day World Cup and the Ashes Test series against Australia.

Instead, the likes of Tom Banton, Lewis Gregory, Pat Brown, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson have been asked to step up and challenge for a place at next year's tournament.

Bairstow will also have a point to prove after being left out of the squad for the two Tests against New Zealand that will follow the T20s.

Selector Ed Smith has confirmed the England hierarchy will be watching Bairstow closely with a view to eventually returning him to the Test arena.

Squads:

New Zealand: Tim Southee (capt), Trent Boult (games 4 and 5), Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince.

england vs new zealandeoin morganJonny BairstowTim Southee

Related stories

New Zealand Series Start of Journey to T20 World Cup: Bairstow
Cricketnext Staff | October 29, 2019, 11:44 AM IST

New Zealand Series Start of Journey to T20 World Cup: Bairstow

Huge Honour on Being Made England T20I Vice-Captain: Sam Billings
Cricketnext Staff | October 24, 2019, 4:45 PM IST

Huge Honour on Being Made England T20I Vice-Captain: Sam Billings

Have to Keep Getting Better to Cement Place in T20I Team: Root
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 12:22 PM IST

Have to Keep Getting Better to Cement Place in T20I Team: Root

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Place Play off T20 | Thu, 31 Oct, 2019

OMA v SCO
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Christchurch HO

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

SL v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

NED v IRE
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
see more