England Wicket-Keeper Ben Foakes’ Quick Stumping Reminds Fans Of "Thala Dhoni"

After Ben Stokes’ match-winning innings in the T20 World Cup, it is now England’s Ben Foakes, who is grabbing headlines with his masterclass wicket-keeping skills. During a tour match against the England Lions team, England’s Ben Foakes exhibited terrific wicketkeeping skills to get rid of Jack Haynes on Thursday. The pitch at the Tolerance Oval troubled the batters at times and things were certainly not any different for the wicketkeepers. In the 68th over of the game, Foakes showed sheer athleticism and made an incredible diving save to catch the ball. However, the action did not stop there and Foakes showcased superb reflex to flick the ball back to pull off an outstanding stumping.

Foakes’ terrific work behind the stumps helped spinner Will Jacks in securing his first wicket of the game.

The official Twitter handle of the England cricket team also shared footage of the brilliant dismissal. “Ben Foakes: Good wicketkeeper,” the caption read.

In reply to the video, cricket fans lauded Foakes’ wicketkeeping but were confused if it could be counted as stumping or run out.

However, one thing that some fans were sure of was that the efforts were surely not as good as MS Dhoni’s wicketkeeping

Earlier, Foakes played a crucial unbeaten knock of 48 in the first innings as England posted a huge total of 501/7. The 29-year-old English wicketkeeper’s knock comprised five boundaries. England skipper Ollie Pope also displayed brilliant batting and slammed a century. Pope scored 146 off just 120 balls in the first innings.

For Foakes, the journey in international cricket was never easy initially. With Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler in line, it was indeed a tough task for Foakes to secure his spot in the English squad. Foakes’ wicketkeeping skills were never in doubt but an inconsistent show with the bat appeared to be a point of concern for the Essex-born cricketer.

In international cricket, Foakes was last seen in action during the third Test against South Africa earlier this year in September. Overall, Foakes, till now, has played 17 Test matches for England, scoring 746 runs at an average of 31.08. Foakes has two centuries and as many half-centuries to his name in the longest format of the game.

In white-ball cricket, Foakes has represented England just twice. He scored his maiden international century on his debut Test against Sri Lanka back in November 2018. His second international century appeared earlier this year in August against the Proteas.

Foakes is now expected to feature in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan scheduled to start on December 1.

