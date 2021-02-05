- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
England Wins Toss And Will Bat 1st In 1st Test Against India
England cricket captain Joe Root celebrated his 100th test match by winning the toss and deciding to bat in the first of four cricket tests against India which could decide the world test championhip.
- Associated Press
- Updated: February 5, 2021, 10:06 AM IST
CHENNAI, India: England cricket captain Joe Root celebrated his 100th test match by winning the toss and deciding to bat in the first of four cricket tests against India which could decide the world test championhip.
Root became the 15th English cricketer to feature in a century of tests.
England made four changes from its last test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Rory Burns replaces injured opener Zak Crawley and Jofra Archer comes in for Mark Wood.
Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope replace Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow, who have been rested for the first half of this series.
India made three changes from its last test against Australia in Brisbane which capped a 2-1 series win.
Skipper Virat Kohli returns to lead the side after a six-week paternity leave for the birth of his first child, a daughter.
The hosts have gone in with three spinners. Washington Sundar retains his spot while left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem comes in for pacer Shardul Thakur.
Nadeem was a late inclusion to the India squad after all-rounder Axar Patel complained of pain in his left knee late on Thursday.
Veteran Ishant Sharma also returns to the side after missing the Australian series due to injury and rehabilitation.
Rishabh Pant will keep wickets for India, a job usually assigned to Wriddhiman Saha in home tests. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will continue their newly forged opening partnership.
The pitch at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium has a sprinkling of grass on it, but it is mostly to bind the surface together than to help out the fast bowlers.
It is the first time international cricket has returned to India since the Covid-19 pandemic began nearly a year ago.
Root was a spare batsman on Englands 2012 tour of India. His teammate, Jos Buttler, was appearing in his 50th test.
This wicket will deteriorate and we want to make good use of it in the first innings,” Root said.
___
Lineups:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shahbaz Nadeem.
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking