CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » England Without Injured Archer For 2nd Test Against India

England Without Injured Archer For 2nd Test Against India

England will be without paceman Jofra Archer because of a right elbow injury for the second test against India in Chennai starting on Friday.

England Without Injured Archer For 2nd Test Against India

CHENNAI, India: England will be without paceman Jofra Archer because of a right elbow injury for the second test against India in Chennai starting on Friday.

Archer has had an injection in the joint, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Thursday, and the team expects he will be fit for the third test in Ahmedabad starting on Feb. 24.

Archer felt discomfort in his elbow during the 227-run win in the first test, which was also in Chennai.

The issue is not related to any previous injury, the ECB said, and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly.

Fast bowlers Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Olly Stone did not play in the first test Archer and Jimmy Anderson were the specialist pacemen in the team so are now pushing for inclusion.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches