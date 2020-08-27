England Without Injured Jason Roy For T20s Against Pakistan

MANCHESTER, England: England will be without one of its most explosive batsmen for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Pakistan after Jason Roy was ruled out of all three matches because of a left side strain.
The opener was hurt during practice at Old Trafford this week, and had a scan on Wednesday which revealed the injury.
Roy will remain with the England squad and look to recover in time for the white-ball series against Australia in Southampton starting Sept. 4 with the first of three T20s.
England didn’t say if a replacement would be called up for Roy.
England’s first T20 against Pakistan is on Friday, followed by further games on Sunday and Tuesday.
