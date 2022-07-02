England Women Announce Squad for South Africa ODIs; Lauren Bell, Issy Wong Earn Maiden Call-ups

England Women on Saturday named a 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting July 11.

After impressing in the one-off Test against South Africa, young pacers Lauren Bell and Issy Wong have both earned their maiden call-ups to the ODI squad. Wong picked up three wickets during the contest in Taunton, while Bell scalped up two as the rain-curtailed game ended in a draw.

Alice Davidson-Richards, who scored a brilliant century on her Test debut in Taunton, has also earned a recall to the ODI side. She last played the format in 2018 against India.

The squad will be led by Heather Knight and features other regulars like Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone.

“We have to keep looking forward and trying to improve as a team, and we were so delighted with the energy and skill that the four debutants brought in the Test match,” head coach Lisa Keightley said on the selections.



“I’m looking forward to hopefully seeing something similar in the ODI and throughout the rest of the summer, with new players putting their hands up to win games for England and selection becoming tougher and tougher as more players make a case to be included,” she added.

The three-match series will get underway in Northampton on July 11 and conclude in Leicester on 18.

England squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt

