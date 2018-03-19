England Women Beat India A by 45 Runs in Warm-up

Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: March 19, 2018, 6:02 PM IST
Mumbai: England women warmed up in style ahead of the upcoming T20 tri-series as they defeated India A by 45 runs in the first of the two practice games.

England women shone with both bat and ball as they looked to get used to the conditions.

Besides England and hosts India, Australia are the other side in the tri-series.

After posting a massive 176 for four, England women bundled out the hosts for 131 at the Brabourne Stadium.

Electing to bat, the visitors rode on half centuries by Bryony Smith (50 off 38 balls), Tamsin Beaumont (57 not out in 41 balls) and skipper Heather Knight (52 off 24 balls). The English batswomen hammered a listless India A bowling attack.

For the India side, Radha Yadav (2-37) was the pick of the bowlers.

While chasing, D Hemalatha (41 off 32 balls) waged a lone battle as the others failed to contribute.

S Meghana (8 of ), Vanitha V R (23), H B Deol (5) Tarannum Pathan (0), Sheral Rozario (10), Radha Yadav (17), Arundhathi Reddy (9), R Kalpana (7), Shannti Kumari (4) fell cheaply as the side was bowled out in exactly 20 overs.

For the visitors, medium pacers Anya Shrubsole (2-23), Natasha Farrant (2-21) and Natalie Sciver (2-26) picked up two wickets each.

The second warm-up game will be held tomorrow.

Brief Scores: England Women (176/4, Tamsin Beaumont 57 not out, Radha Yadav 2-37) won against India-A 131 all out (D Hemalatha 41, Natasha Farrant 2-21) by 45 runs.

First Published: March 19, 2018, 6:02 PM IST

