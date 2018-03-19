England Women Beat India A by 45 Runs in Warm-up

England women shone with both bat and ball as they looked to get used to the conditions.
Besides England and hosts India, Australia are the other side in the tri-series.
After posting a massive 176 for four, England women bundled out the hosts for 131 at the Brabourne Stadium.
Electing to bat, the visitors rode on half centuries by Bryony Smith (50 off 38 balls), Tamsin Beaumont (57 not out in 41 balls) and skipper Heather Knight (52 off 24 balls). The English batswomen hammered a listless India A bowling attack.
For the India side, Radha Yadav (2-37) was the pick of the bowlers.
While chasing, D Hemalatha (41 off 32 balls) waged a lone battle as the others failed to contribute.
S Meghana (8 of ), Vanitha V R (23), H B Deol (5) Tarannum Pathan (0), Sheral Rozario (10), Radha Yadav (17), Arundhathi Reddy (9), R Kalpana (7), Shannti Kumari (4) fell cheaply as the side was bowled out in exactly 20 overs.
For the visitors, medium pacers Anya Shrubsole (2-23), Natasha Farrant (2-21) and Natalie Sciver (2-26) picked up two wickets each.
The second warm-up game will be held tomorrow.
Brief Scores: England Women (176/4, Tamsin Beaumont 57 not out, Radha Yadav 2-37) won against India-A 131 all out (D Hemalatha 41, Natasha Farrant 2-21) by 45 runs.
Also Watch
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
First Published: March 19, 2018, 6:02 PM IST