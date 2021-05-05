England Women Cricketer on Cloud Nine After Receiving This Gift from MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

England women cricketer Kate Cross was over the moon after she received a special gift from MS Dhoni’s CSK. Yes, a signed jersey. The England women cricketer is a huge CSK fan and therefore couldn’t keep calm when she received the yellow jersey. She posted about it on Twitter:

IPL 2021: Full List of Covid19 Positive Players, Support, Ground Staff & Broadcast Team

A HUGE thank you to @cskfansofficial and @chennaiipl for sending me my first CSK shirt. When it is safe to start the tournament again, I can #whistlefromhome 💛 #Yellove #WhistlePodu #nandri pic.twitter.com/aobCKSTNgd — Kate Cross (@katecross16) May 4, 2021

“A HUGE thank you to @cskfansofficial and @chennaiipl for sending me my first CSK shirt. When it is safe to start the tournament again, I can #whistlefromhome,” she tweeted.Although she was on cloud nine but she was equally disappointed when she got to know that IPL was suspended.The IPL 2021 was cancelled after several cases were being reported within the bio-bubble. The first case was reported from KKR where Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Later on the same day (May 3) two others: CSK bowling coach Lakshmipati Balaji and CEO Kasi Viswanathan were among the affected. Later SRH’s Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals Amit Mishra were tested positive as well. Soon BCCI called for an emergency meeting with the IPL Governing Council where Secy Jay Shah wanted to suspend the IPL indefinitely to reduce the possible damage to the health of the players.

‘This isn’t a joke’

Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina has shared his feelings on the state of affairs as far as the Covid-19 is concerned especially as it led to cancellation of IPL. Raina said ‘this is not a joke anymore’ and despite this the country will overcome the situation together.“This isn’t a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives!” he tweeted.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here