Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

England Women Cricketers Set to Return to Training

England's women players would return to training this month ahead of a possible tri-series in September.

AFP |June 18, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
England Women Cricketers Set to Return to Training

Cricket chiefs announced on Thursday that England's women players would return to training this month ahead of a possible tri-series in September.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) postponed a series against India, initially scheduled to start at the end of the end of June, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There had been fears that, with many sports prioritising the return of men's matches over less-lucrative women's fixtures, England Women might not play at all this season.

But the ECB have since held talks with Indian and South African officials about staging a tri-series.

A group of 24 players, including several members of the 2017 World-Cup winning side such as captain Heather Knight, are due to resume training on June 22.

All the training sessions will take place in bio-secure environments and in line with the medical guidelines that have applied to the England men's team ahead of next month's three-Test series against the West Indies.

"We remain hopeful of playing cricket this summer and it's exciting for this group of players to be able to return to training," said Jonathan Finch, the ECB's director of women's cricket.

"Hopefully, this is one step closer towards England Women returning to the field this summer," he added.

ecbEngland womenengland women cricketwomen's cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more