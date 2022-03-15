England Women vs India Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England will lock horns with India on Wednesday in the 15th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Amidst the growing call for senior members of the team to step up, Smriti Mandhana (123 runs off 119 balls) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109 runs off 107 balls) smashed blistering centuries as India routed West Indies by 155 runs in their last game to cement their spot in the top 4 of WWC points table. They have collected four points from three games so far in the tournament.

The Heather Knight-led outfit, meanwhile, is sitting at the penultimate spot after losing their first three games of the prestigious event and will be desperate to win this contest and open their account on the table.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between England Women and India Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match England Women vs India Women start?

The match between England Women and India Women will be played on Wednesday, March 16, and it will kick off at 06:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match England Women vs India Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between England Women vs India Women will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women vs India Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for England Women vs India Women match.

Where can I live stream England Women vs India Women match?

England Women vs India Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

England Women vs India Women possible starting XI:

England Women Predicted Starting line-up: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

India Women Predicted Starting line-up: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

