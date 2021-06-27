England Women vs India Women ODI series: Full schedule, Squads, Match Timings, and Live Streaming Details

The cricket fraternity is gearing up for another blistering affair as England Women are all set to lock horns with India Women in a three-match One Day series. The two teams were previously involved in a Test match from June 16 to June 19 that ended in a draw. The Test match saw England posting a massive 396 runs in their first innings on the back of a 95-run knock produced by skipper Heather Knight.

Batting in the second innings, India coils post only 231 runs and were forced to follow on. While the hosts were deemed as the favorites to win the game, India’s debut opening batter Shafali Verma showcased her class and temperament. The 17-year-old played two knocks of 96 and 63 runs across two innings to help India save the match.

The ODI series will again see the Three Lions starting as the favorites. England are a tough side in the limited-overs format. Their most recent ODI series saw them defeating New Zealand in their own backyard. India, on the other hand, are considered the underdogs. The visitors will need to pull off some great performances to defeat the England side.

Here is a look at the schedule of the ODI series between England Women and India Women:

England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI: June 27, Sunday, 3:30 pm IST

England Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI: June 30, Wednesday, 6:30 pm IST

England Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI: July 03, Saturday, 3:30 pm IST

How to watch England Women vs India Women ODI matches on TV in India?

The England Women vs India Women ODI series will be telecasted live on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India.

How can I live stream England Women vs India Women ODI matches in India?

The England Women vs India Women ODI series live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

Let’s take a look at the full squads of the participating teams:

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole

India Women: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here