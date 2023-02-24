CHANGE LANGUAGE
England Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 09:00 IST

Cape Town

England Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming (Pic Credit: ICC)

England Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match between England Women and South Africa Women Live Streaming

England Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal: The second semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will see England Women battling it out against South Africa Women on Friday, February 24. The high-profile game is scheduled to be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

England Women were the top team during the league round of the T20 Championship.

They formed a part of Group B and ended up winning all four games. England Women concluded the group games with a win over Pakistan Women by massive 144 runs. The team scored 213 runs in the first innings and the bowlers restricted Pakistan to a total of 99 runs.

On the other hand, South Africa Women faced ups and downs during the league round.

They finished second in the Group A standings with two wins and as many losses. South Africa confirmed their place in the second round of the competition by defeating Bangladesh Women in the last league game by ten wickets.

When will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match England Women (ENG-W) vs South Africa Women (SA-W) start?

The game will be conducted on February 24, Friday.

Where will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match England Women (ENG-W) vs South Africa Women (SA-W) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

What time will the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match England Women (ENG-W) vs South Africa Women (SA-W) begin?

The match will begin at 06:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women (ENG-W) vs South Africa Women (SA-W) match?

England Women vs South Africa Women match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England Women (ENG-W) vs South Africa Women (SA-W) match?

England Women vs South Africa Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

England Women probable playing XI: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c)

South Africa Women probable playing XI: Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

