England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England Women (EN-W) will clash against Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the Group B fixture of the Commonwealth Games 2022 match. The match will be played at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium today (Saturday, July 30) at 10:30 pm IST.

England Women enter the competition in top shape after registering an emphatic T20I series triumph at home against South Africa. The host nation is tipped to be hot favourites for the gold medal as T20 cricket makes its debut in the quadrennial event. The English squad looks quite strong on paper and will be led by captain Heather Knight.

The Sri Lankan Women are the lowest ranked team amongst the eight sides competing in the tournament. Their form in the shortest format of the game hasn’t been much impressive. The Lions were trounced at home by the Indian women in the recently concluded T20I series. However, if they play as a unit under their star player and skipper Chamari Atapputtu, they can manage to win the game.

Both sides will want to start off the campaign with a crucial victory but the hosts have the edge over the sub-continent side with the crowd behind them.

Ahead of Today’s Commonwealth Games 2022 match between England Women and Sri Lanka Women; here is all you need to know:

What date Commonwealth Games 2022 match between England Women (EN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) will be played?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between England Women and Sri Lanka Women will take place on July 30, Saturday.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between England Women (EN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) be played?

The match between England Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham, England.

What time will the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between England Women (EN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) begin?

The match between England Women and Sri Lanka Women will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women (EN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) match?

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England Women (EN-W) and Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) match?

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England Women and Sri Lanka Women Possible Starting XI:

England Women Predicted Playing XI: Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Bryony Smith, Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Playing XI: Chamari Atapattu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

