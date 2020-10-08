England’s Chris Woakes & Wife Blessed With a Baby Girl, Share First Glimpse

England all-rounder Chirs Woakes and his better half Amie Woakes were blessed with a baby girl on October 1. The cricketer announced the news with a post on social media recently.

The 31-year old posted the first glimpse of his daughter’s little hand on social media writing, “Evie Louise Woakes entered our world on Thursday 1st October 2020.” He mentioned the mum was amazing and he couldn’t be any prouder of his three girls.

The couple got married in 2017 and they have another daughter named Laila. The eldest daughter is over the moon with her little sister, Woakes added.

The post was well-received by his friends, fans and netizens who lost no time in congratulating the Woakes family. Many of the users replied with heart and smiley emojis, while others wrote “Congratulations mate.” His post has garnered over 36,000 likes.

Earlier this year, Chris Woakes had pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to stay back with his wife during her pregnancy. He was part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) team and was auctioned for Rs 1.5 crores for IPL 2020. Woakes has played in two earlier editions of the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2017 and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2018.

“My wife wasn’t well at home and being away from home for three months was going to be too much. Family had to come first. I want to play as much cricket as I can moving forward while looking after my body. However, playing for England remains his top priority,” Woakes said according to a report.

A vital cog of the strong English team, Woakes last played during the England-Australia one day series in September where he scored 89 runs with a fifty and picked up six wickets.