England's Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley Slam Tons in Warm-up Game to Make Strong Case For Test Debut

Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley staked their claims for England Test debuts with unbeaten centuries in their first warm-up match in New Zealand.

AFP |November 13, 2019, 2:28 PM IST
Wellington: Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley staked their claims for England Test debuts with unbeaten centuries in their first warm-up match in New Zealand, which ended in a draw in Whangarei on Wednesday.

Stuart Broad was also in sharp form with a miserly one for 15 off nine overs against a New Zealand XI made up of fringe first-class players.

Given a chance to acclimatise to New Zealand conditions, Sibley made a disciplined 100 and Crawley 103 before both retired, while Joe Root hit an unbeaten 41 at a run-a-ball pace.

In reply to England's two for 376 declared, the New Zealand XI were four for 285 at the close of the two-day match.

In contrast to Broad's tight performance with the ball, Jofra Archer took two for 46 off 11 overs while Ben Stokes finished with none for 33 off eight.

A three-day match against New Zealand A starts in Whangarei on Friday with the first Test beginning in Tauranga on 21 November.

crawleyDominic Sibleyengland vs new zealandnew zealand vs englandzac crawley

