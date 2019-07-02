starts in
Match 40:IND VS BAN

live
IND IND
BAN BAN

Birmingham

2 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

England's James Anderson in Ashes Injury Scare

AFP |July 2, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
England's James Anderson in Ashes Injury Scare

England's James Anderson was forced to leave the field with a calf injury while bowling for Lancashire in their County Championship match against Durham on Tuesday.

With just a month until the Ashes start, any fitness concern surrounding the 36-year-old, the spearhead of England's Test attack, is sure to be a concern to the selectors ahead of a five-match series against arch-rivals Australia.

Anderson, who took his 950th first-class wicket on Monday, stretched and attempted to run in three times to shake off the injury but was eventually forced to leave the field on the third day of four at Sedbergh School.

An England and Wales Cricket Board statement said: "Jimmy Anderson has sustained tightness to his right calf. He will not bowl again in the game and will continue to be assessed."

Anderson, who is not involved in the ongoing World Cup as he no longer takes part in one-day internationals, is England's most successful Test bowler of all time.

His 575 wickets from 148 matches in the five-day game place him fourth in the all-time list of Test wicket-takers.

The first Ashes Test is scheduled to start at Edgbaston in Birmingham on August 1.

Australia hold the Ashes but they have not won a Test series in England since 2001.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
