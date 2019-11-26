Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England's James Anderson to Continue Recovery in South Africa

November 26, 2019
England's James Anderson to Continue Recovery in South Africa

England paceman James Anderson will step up his recovery from a calf injury at a specialist pace bowling camp in Potchefstroom ahead of a four-Test series in South Africa starting next month, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said.

Anderson, England's top Test wicket-taker with 575 victims, sustained the injury playing for Lancashire in July and managed only four overs in the opening Ashes Test against Australia before being ruled out of the series.

The 37-year-old was also ruled out of England's ongoing two-Test series in New Zealand but is hopeful of making a comeback for the first match against South Africa starting December 26.

Anderson had earlier swapped the cricket nets for the facilities at the training ground of Premier League champions Manchester City to aid his recovery.

He will be joined at the December 1-14 camp in South Africa by fellow seamers Mark Wood, Olly Stone, Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson as well as wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Batsmen Will Jacks, James Bracey, Dan Lawrence, Keaton Jennings and Sam Hain and spinners Dom Bess, Mason Crane and Amar Virdi will attend another specialist camp in Mumbai starting Nov. 26.

