England's Jason Roy says Hundred Postponement a 'Huge Shame'

With a new tournament, a new format and new city-based franchises, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was aiming to attract a fresh audience to the game.

AFP |May 1, 2020, 8:56 PM IST
England batsman Jason Roy believes the coronavirus-enforced postponement of the Hundred is a missed opportunity for cricket to capitalise on the buzz from last year's World Cup triumph.

England, with Roy in the side, defeated New Zealand last year in an unforgettable Lord's final that captivated the host country.

But COVID-19 has forced a year's delay, with the ECB keen to avoid empty grounds and absent overseas stars diluting the inaugural edition.

Roy, a top-tier £125,000 ($157,000) pick by Oval Invincibles, understands the decision.

"It's a huge shame that we won't be able get out in front of a home crowd again," he said. "It is hugely disappointing but there are bigger things at stake.

"Obviously there was a huge incentive for the ECB, it was a huge competition that they put a lot of money into but it's only right that it be delayed until next year.

"You want the best players coming over and at the moment they can't. Unfortunately that's just the way it is at the moment."

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
