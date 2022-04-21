England's Joe Root Named Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World

Joe Root was named as Wisden’s leading cricketer in the world on Wednesday, just a week after he stepped down as England’s Test captain.

Root quit last week after five years as England skipper following a dismal run of one win in 17 games.

But his impeccable form with the bat in 2021, when he scored 1,708 runs at an average of 61, helped him earn the global award.

Root succeeds his own potential successor with the national side, Ben Stokes, who took the honour in 2019 and 2020.

Root is the third Englishman to receive the accolade since it was launched in 2003, with Andrew Flintoff the first in 2005.

Meanwhile, Root’s England team-mate Ollie Robinson was named as one of the almanack’s five cricketers of the year.

Robinson joined Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Devon Conway and Dane van Niekerk in earning the prestigious award, which dates back to 1889 and predominantly recognises performances from the previous English summer.

Lizelle Lee is the new Wisden leading women’s cricketer in the world, the first South African to hold the title.

