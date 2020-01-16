Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England's Jofra Archer to Stay on South Africa Tour Despite Elbow Injury

The 24-year-old missed a second test in a row as an elbow injury ruled him out on Thursday as England picked Mark Wood instead to bowl in the third test at St George's Park.

Reuters |January 16, 2020, 7:39 PM IST
England's Jofra Archer to Stay on South Africa Tour Despite Elbow Injury

Paceman Jofra Archer will stay on tour as England hope to get him fit for the last Test against South Africa in Johannesburg next week, officials said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old missed a second Test in a row as an elbow injury ruled him out on Thursday as England picked Mark Wood instead to bowl in the third Test at St George's Park.

"Jofra Archer is not fit and was not considered for selection. He's not quite there with his right elbow injury," said the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"Hopefully, he'll be back in contention for the fourth Test."

Wood replaced James Anderson, who broke a rib in the second test victory over South Africa in Cape Town last week as England levelled the series at 1-1.

Bowler Craig Overton was sent home on Thursday after being brought out just before the first test last month as cover when the England squad was ravaged by a mystery virus.

"Overton will continue his prep ahead of the Lions tour of Australia, which departs next week," the ECB said.

