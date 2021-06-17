England's Jonny Bairstow Smashes 112 Runs Off 51 Balls in T20 Blast League

The England team recently lost the two-match Test series against New Zealand 0-1. However, key English players like Jonny Bairstow, Johra Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler were not part of the losing side. The England team will host Sri Lanka from June 23 for three red-ball games and as many T20 matches.

In between, the English players are making noise in the T20 Blast which is the United Kingdom’s cricket league. England wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow is looking in perfect form.

The 31-year-old cricketer smashed an explosive 112 runs off just 51 balls during the match between Yorkshire Vikings and Worcestershire Rapids on June 15. This was Bairstow’s third straight 50+ score. Before that, he played knocks of 82 and 67 runs against Leicestershire Foxes and Durham, respectively.

During the match against Worcestershire, Yorkshire opened the innings, but lost two wickets at just 10 runs. However, Bairstow and Tom Kolher-Cadmore picked up the game and amassed a partnership of 146 runs for the third wicket. During the innings, Bairstow completed his third century in T20 cricket. His 112 runs knock saw him hitting 10 boundaries and seven maximums. Tom also hit 53 runs consisting of seven fours and one six.

In the death overs, Harry Brook added 22 runs in just 12 balls to get his team past the score of 200 runs. Yorkshire put up a mammoth total of 216 runs for the loss of six wickets. From Worcestershire, pacer Ben Dwarshuis claimed four wickets.

Worcestershire couldn’t start their chase well as Brett D’Oliveira left for the pavilion on the third ball of the second innings. Captain Moeen Ali’s 39 and Riki Wessels’ 32 were obviously not enough for Worcestershire to get even close to the target. The team lost the match by 94 runs as they were all out in 16.3 overs. Adil Rashid picked two wickets while David Willey and Dom Bess got two wickets each.

