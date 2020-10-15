CRICKETNEXT

England's Liam Livingstone Returns to Perth Scorchers For BBL 10

  • IANS
  • Updated: October 15, 2020, 10:47 AM IST
England batsman Liam Livingstone has re-committed to the Perth Scorchers for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Livingstone enjoyed a blistering debut BBL season last year, smashing 425 runs at an average of 30.36 and a strike rate of 142.62, forming an important opening partnership with Josh Inglis.

His standout performance in BBL 9 came against the Adelaide Strikers when he belted seven sixes on his way to 79 in a 54-ball blitz.

"I loved my time with Perth last season, I can't wait to get back out there and get that orange playing shirt back on.I enjoyed opening the batting last year and formed a great partnership with 'Ingo', hopefully we can pick up where we left off and continue to entertain the Perth supporters," Livingstone said in a statement.

"The Scorchers have a rich history in the BBL, hopefully we can start the season strong and add another Big Bash title to the collection," he added.

Perth Scorchers coach Adam Voges said: "It's terrific that Liam has agreed to join us again for BBL 10, he made a great impression last season finishing as one of the competition's leading run scorers."

"He fitted in very well with our group and along with his handy leg spin and energetic fielding, he brings a wealth of talent to the team," he added.

