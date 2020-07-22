Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England's Matt Parkinson Suffers Ankle Injury, Will Miss ODI Series Against Ireland

England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Ireland after suffering an ankle injury during training..

PTI |July 22, 2020, 1:02 PM IST
England's Matt Parkinson Suffers Ankle Injury, Will Miss ODI Series Against Ireland

England leg-spinner Matt Parkinson has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Ireland after suffering an ankle injury during training.

The 23-year-old Lancashire bowler, who made his international debut against South Africa in February, suffered the injury during fielding practice on Monday.

The three ODIs, which will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, begins with the first match on July 30.

"An ankle injury has ruled Matt Parkinson out of the Royal London Series with Ireland," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a tweet.

England are yet to name a replacement for Parkinson. Parkinson didn't pick any wicket in his two ODI appearances but claimed five wickets in the two T20 Internationals that he played against New Zealand in November last year.

Ahead of the ODI series against Ireland, ECB also announced that spinner Moeen Ali will be the deputy to skipper Eoin Morgan.

"Moeen Ali has been confirmed as Eoin Morgan's vice-captain for England Men's three-match Royal London Series against Ireland," the ECB said in a statement.

England will decide their squad for the series after the end of the two intra-squad matches and a warm-up game between England Lions and Ireland on Sunday.

EnglandEngland vs Pakistan 2020matt parkinsonpakistan

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more