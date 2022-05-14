England's New ODI Kit to Be Unveiled On May 17, Take a Sneak Peak

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is set to unveil their new ODI kit on May 17, ahead of the upcoming summer season. Designed by Castore Sports, the kit will be worn by all of England’s national teams- Men, Women, Disability and Pathway in the new season. Announcing the launch through its Instagram page, ECB posted a sneak peek video of the new kit. The famous ‘three lions’ symbol again finds a prominent place on the blue jersey that has a stripe design. Fans will also be able to use the new kit used by players in the match.

Defending world champions England men’s cricket team is set to start the summer season with a Netherlands tour for a three-match ODI series in June, followed by home series against India and South Africa in July.

ECB is expected to appoint England’s new ODI coach by next week as interview processes take final shape. Australia women’s white-ball coach, Mathew Mott and England’s former interim head coach Paul Collingwood are among the front runners for the job. The board is also reported to be mulling the option of having the duo together, reported The Guardian. Former Indian coach Gary Kirsten, former Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson and Chennai Super Kings’ head coach Stephen Fleming are also in contention for the job.

Earlier, ECB appointed former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum as the men’s Test team coach. Gary Kirsten was among the front-runners for the job but McCullum managed to stay ahead. The former Kiwi skipper who is currently serving as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders will quit the franchise after the current season. McCullum had joined KKR as the coach in 2020 after having played for the team as well. He has also played and coached the team, Trinbago Knight Rider in the Caribbean Premier League.

McCullum is set to join the English side ahead of the 3-match home test series against New Zealand, starting from June 2.

Former England coach Chris Silverwood had quit his role after the Ashes debacle last year. All-rounder Ben Stokes was appointed the team’s red-ball coach captain replacing Joe Root after his five-year term.

