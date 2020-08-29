Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England's Ollie Pope Ruled Out for Four Months Due to Dislocated Shoulder, to Undergo Surgery

England batsman Ollie Pope will be out of action for up to four months after dislocating his left shoulder in the third and final cricket test against Pakistan. Pope landed awkwardly Monday after diving to prevent a boundary on Day 4 of the drawn match.

Cricketnext Staff |August 29, 2020, 8:44 AM IST
Ollie Pope. (Twitter)

England batsman Ollie Pope will be out of action for up to four months after dislocating his left shoulder in the third and final cricket test against Pakistan. Pope landed awkwardly Monday after diving to prevent a boundary on Day 4 of the drawn match. England won the series. “It is hoped that Pope will return in time for England’s winter tours of Sri Lanka and India starting in the early part of 2021,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Friday.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Jason Roy Out With Injury, Daniel Sams Named Replacement

The 22-year-old Pope left the field immediately and will undergo an operation in the next couple of weeks. Pope has played 13 tests with an average of 38 and a highest score of 135 not out. He suffered an identical injury while playing for Surrey last summer, leading him to miss three months of the county season.

Meanwhile, England opener Jason Roy has pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) due to a side strain that he picked up at training this week. The right-handed batsman injured himself during the team’s preparation for the limited-overs series in Manchester and had a scan on Wednesday. According to a report in Cricinfo, Roy, who is part of Delhi Capitals, is being replaced by Australian fast bowler Daniel Sams.

ALSO READ - 'Banter' Of English Cricket Crowd Will Be Missed, Says Finch

The development comes hours after ECB has announced that Roy will be missing the 3-match T20Is series against Pakistan due to a side strain. Earlier, the Capitals had to replace England pacer Chris Woakes with South African Anrich Nortje Delhi paid INR 1.5 Crore for the services of the English opener.

England vs Pakistan 2020Ollie Popepope injury

