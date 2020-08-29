England's Ollie Pope Ruled Out for Four Months Due to Dislocated Shoulder, to Undergo Surgery
England batsman Ollie Pope will be out of action for up to four months after dislocating his left shoulder in the third and final cricket test against Pakistan. Pope landed awkwardly Monday after diving to prevent a boundary on Day 4 of the drawn match.
