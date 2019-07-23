England's Roy & Stone to Make Their Test Debuts Against Ireland at Lord's

England captain Joe Root has confirmed that opener Jason Roy and seamer Olly Stone will make their Test debuts against Ireland at Lord's on July 24.
Roy will most likely open the batting with his Surrey teammate Rory Burns, while Joe Denly will retain his place at No 3. Meanwhile, Stone will replace James Anderson who has been ruled out of this encounter because of a calf injury.
Talking about Roy's inclusion, Root said: "With Jason, we want him to be himself, express himself and trust his instincts as much as possible. He brings something different to our Test batting side, he's a proven performer in international cricket and fully capable of making big contributions. I hope he doesn't try to play differently, I hope he'll go and be himself.
"There were occasions in the World Cup when he had to trust his defence and he might have to draw that out a bit longer in Test cricket - but he can go and put the pressure back on the opposition, he's one of the best in the world at that."
With Anderson out of the picture, right-arm seamer Lewis Gregory is the only player to miss out on a selection from England's playing XI. Meanwhile, Stone will form a pace attack along with Sam Curran, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes. Jack Leach is the only frontline spinner in the playing XI but he will get good support from allrounder Moeen Ali.
"Stone and Gregory have not been around a Test squad in England but they came in and put very good cases forward. They've played well in the Championship, Olly's only come back the last couple of weeks but he's played well and Lewis has been very consistent the last couple of years, he's had a brilliant summer.
"Olly's got good pace, that's one thing he brings to this squad, and it's a good opportunity to see him play this week. Lewis is the unfortunate one to miss out, along with Jimmy, (but) it gives us good balance and plenty of options with the ball."
England XI - Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Olly Stone
