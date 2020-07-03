Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Concluded

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Bronze Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 July, 2020

2ND INN

PSV Hann Munden

75 (9.5)

PSV Hann Munden
v/s
MTV Stallions
MTV Stallions*

77/5 (7.1)

MTV Stallions beat PSV Hann Munden by 5 wickets

England's Sam Curran Tests Negative for Coronavirus

The test returned with a negative result around lunchtime on Friday.

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2020, 7:34 PM IST
England's Sam Curran Tests Negative for Coronavirus

England cricketer Sam Curran has tested negative for the coronavirus. He had developed symptoms on Wednesday during England’s intra-squad game at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Immediately after that one of ECB’s doctors had recommended a coronavirus test and the all-rounder was placed in isolation at the Ageas Bowl as he waited for the results of the test taken on Thursday.

The test returned with a negative result around lunchtime on Friday.

Curran will be tested again, along with the rest of England's players and management group, on Sunday as part of the regular schedule in place for the Test series against West Indies.

It will of big relief to the ECB because if Curran had tested positive for coronavirus, the consequences for the Test series against West Indies, which begins on July 8, could have been dire.

Most importantly, it would have raised questions about the safety of the bio-secure bubble that has been created around both squads to keep them safe during the series and might have necessitated those who had been in contact with Curran to self-isolate as well.

As it is, the 22 year-old will return to training over the next 24 to 48 hours and will continue to be monitored by the ECB's medical team.

Curran will receive a further Covid-19 test, along with the rest of England's players and management group, on Sunday as part of the regular testing regime in place for the Test series against West Indies.

