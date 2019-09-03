England’s Test Cricketers to Find Out Their ‘The Hundred’ Team in October

England’s Test players will find out which team they will be playing for in ECB’s newly proposed ‘The Hundred’ tournament with the selection process starting next month.
Every one of the eight teams, based in Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Southampton and two in London (Lord's and the Oval), will get to pick which red-ball player they want playing for their team.
The Leeds based team has an interesting choice to make, then, when it comes to which red-ball player they want to select, who’s area of choice also includes Durham and could mean that the likes of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow play elsewhere, if they decide to pick Ben Stokes as their Test representative.
If any of the teams do not have a Test player in their catchment area, they will be eligible to select any of the players remaining after all the other teams have picked their player.
The main player draft, which will be televised on Sky Sports, takes place on October 20 and the order of selection will be decided via a random draw.
That draft will run in a snake format, so the team picking first in the first round, will pick last in the second round – with teams getting 100 seconds each to make their selection.
Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred said: "The men's player Draft will be a historic moment for the game, with fans able to find out which world-class players will be representing their team in The Hundred.
"We are set to have eight brilliant, evenly matched new cricket teams that will inspire existing and new fans."
Meanwhile, Bristol, Taunton, Worcester, Chelmsford, Northampton, Beckenham, Derby, Leicester and Hove (all well-established county venues) are the venues for the Women’s Competition during the 100.
Southampton Women's head coach Charlotte Edwards said: "It's really exciting that we'll have an open market system and that all of the teams will be recruiting their own players for the first time. It shows how the women's game has evolved and developed.
"I know I can't wait to start building our team and I'm sure for the players it will be a really interesting process."
