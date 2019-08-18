Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

England's Tom Curran Out for the Season

AFP |August 18, 2019, 9:34 AM IST
England paceman Tom Curran will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a side injury playing for Surrey against Sussex in the Twenty20 Blast, his county announced Saturday.

The 24-year-old, a member of England's victorious World Cup squad but not selected during the one-day tournament, has played one first-class, two List A and ten T20 Blast matches for Surrey this season, taking 26 wickets in total.

Curran, who has appeared in 17 one-day internationals and two Tests, will now undergo a period of rehabilitation ahead of England's off-season tours of New Zealand and South Africa, which he will aim to participate in if selected.

