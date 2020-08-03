England vs Ireland 2020 | England's Reece Topley to Miss Third ODI With Groin Injury
England fast bowler Reece Topley will miss Tuesday's oneday international (ODI) against Ireland after picking up a groin injury, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday, two days after he made his international comeback.
