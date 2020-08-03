Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS MALMO, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 August, 2020

1ST INN

Evergreen Cricket Club *

13/1 (2.0)

Evergreen Cricket Club
v/s
Karlskrona Cricket Club
Karlskrona Cricket Club

Toss won by Evergreen Cricket Club (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

England vs Ireland 2020 | England's Reece Topley to Miss Third ODI With Groin Injury

England fast bowler Reece Topley will miss Tuesday's oneday international (ODI) against Ireland after picking up a groin injury, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday, two days after he made his international comeback.

Reuters |August 3, 2020, 8:01 PM IST
England vs Ireland 2020 | England's Reece Topley to Miss Third ODI With Groin Injury

England fast bowler Reece Topley will miss Tuesday’s one-day international (ODI) against Ireland after picking up a groin injury, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said on Monday, two days after he made his international comeback.

With England’s first choice fast bowlers rested between tests against the West Indies and upcoming matches against Pakistan, Topley was called up to the ODI squad and he made his first appearance in more than four years on Saturday.

The 26-year-old bowled nine overs and picked up Ireland’s final wicket in England’s four-wicket win.

The six foot seven inch Topley joins Joe Denly on the sidelines after the batsman was ruled out of the final two ODIs when he suffered back spasms in training ahead of the second match.

England have already clinched the three-match series with wins from the first two games. All matches are being played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

England vs Ireland 2020England vs Ireland 3rd ODIReece Topley

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more