England's Tour of Pakistan in Serious Doubt After New Zealand Pull Out Over Security Concerns

England's tour of Pakistan now in serious doubt (AFP Photo)

The ECB say they will make a decision on whether next month’s tour of Pakistan can go ahead in the next 48 hours

Following New Zealand’s pull out from the white-ball Pakistan tour, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said that they will make a decision regarding their tour of Pakistan which was scheduled to be played in October this year.

The ECB in a statement said, “We’re aware of New Zealand’s decision to pull out of the Pakistan tour. We are liaising with our security team on the ground in Pakistan to understand the situation. The ECB Board will  decide in the next 24-48 hours whether our  tour should proceed."

Both England men and women’s teams are are scheduled to tour Pakistan for T20 double headers on October 13 and 14 in Rawalpindi.

It could be the England men’s cricket team’s first visit to the country since 2005, and the women’s first ever visit.

More to Follow…

first published:September 17, 2021, 16:59 IST