Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

England's Women's Cricket Team Seek New Opponent after South Africa Withdraws

South Africa cited "current international travel regulations" in place for South African national teams as their reason for withdrawing from September's planned tour.

AFP |August 18, 2020, 8:44 PM IST
England's Women's Cricket Team Seek New Opponent after South Africa Withdraws

English cricket's governing body said they remain committed to hosting some form of international women's series this year despite South Africa informing them on Tuesday they cannot tour.

South Africa cited "current international travel regulations" in place for South African national teams as their reason for withdrawing from September's planned tour.

They follow India in calling off a series. The Indians informed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in July they were cancelling their tour due to rising numbers of coronavirus infections in India.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) has informed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that they will not be able to accept the invitation to tour the UK in September 2020," read an ECB statement.

"This decision was taken due to the current international travel regulations in place for South African national teams.

"Unfortunately, India and South Africa have been unable to accept the invitation to tour but ECB remains committed to hosting women’s international cricket this summer."

Clare Connor, ECB Managing Director of Women’s Cricket, said the success of the two men's series with West Indies and now Pakistan in bio secure environments illustrated what women's teams could expect.

"We have been committed from the outset to deliver the same bio-secure standards for both men's and women's international cricket, an investment that included exclusive hotel use for teams, chartered flights and medical provisions," she said.

"An ECB team, with support from the Incora County Ground, Derby, has created a dedicated behind closed doors environment to host all of our women's internationals.

"We continue to explore all options to see England Women play competitively this summer."

Clare Connorecbengland women vs south africa womenwomen's zone

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more