England's World Cup Triumph, Rohit's Free-Flowing Form & Other Highlights of 2019

From England’s maiden triumph in the World Cup to the sensational return of Steven Smith in Test cricket, from Rohit Sharma’s stunning returns as an opener to Ben Stokes rise as the premier world all-rounder, from India’s dominance in the World Test Championship to Pat Cummins’ remarkable year in whites for Australia, 2019 has witnessed a lot of milestones being crossed, a number of records broken and some great performances.
We look back at some of the stats highlights of the year.
INTERNATIONAL CRICKET
3.44: Best Win-Loss Ratio – Australia
Australia won 31 and lost just 9 matches across the three formats in 2019. This was a dramatic transformation after faring the worst amongst all major teams last year (Australia won 15 and lost 25 matches in 2018 and had a win-loss ratio of 0.6).
2455: Maximum Runs – Virat Kohli
Kohli was the highest scorer in international cricket with an average of 64.6. He has aggregated 2000-plus runs for 4 consecutive years.
10: Maximum Hundreds – Rohit Sharma
Rohit recorded the highest number of hundreds in 2019 and was second in aggregate only to Kohli with 2442 runs in the year. Only Tendulkar (12, 1998), Ponting (11, 2003) and Kohli (11, 2017 and 2018) have scored more hundreds in a calendar year.
78.67%: Highest Percentage of Runs in Winning Matches – Rohit Sharma
Rohit scored 1921 runs in victorious matches – it is the fourth-highest in this decade for all batsmen who have scored a minimum of 1500 runs in wins in a single calendar year. What is startling is that Rohit features thrice in the top 5 list on this count.
99: Maximum Wickets – Pat Cummins
Cummins picked 99 wickets in 46 innings at an average of 20.5 and strike rate of 36.8 across formats. He was also the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket this year with 59 scalps in 12 matches. Cummins topped the Ashes wicket charts too with 29 wickets in 5 Tests.
Interestingly, the joint second-highest wicket-taker was Mohammed Shami with 77 wickets in 38 innings at an average of 19.81 and strike rate of 29.2.
Also, the top 5 wicket-takers of 2019 were all fast bowlers.
19.91: Highest Difference between Batting and Bowling Average – James Neesham
The New Zealand all-rounder scored 499 runs at an average of 41.58 and picked 27 wickets at 21.66 apiece in 21 matches this year.
Ben Stokes was second with a differential of 12.68. He was the leading batting all-rounder of 2019 and aggregated 1540 runs in 31 matches at an average of 51.33 and picked 34 wickets at 38.64 apiece.
78: Maximum Number of Sixes – Rohit Sharma
TEST CRICKET
87.5: Best Winning Percentage – India
India won 7 of their 8 Tests in 2019 and was the only country which remained unbeaten in the year. They lead the ICC Test Championship sweeping the three series – in West Indies (2-0) and at home against South Africa (3-0) and Bangladesh (2-0).
4: Consecutive victories by an innings – India
India created a world record by becoming the first team in Test history to win four successive Tests by an innings – in Ranchi and Pune against South Africa followed by Indore and Kolkata against Bangladesh.
1104: Maximum Runs – Marnus Labuschagne
Labuschagne aggregated 1104 runs in 17 innings at an average of 64.94 in 2019. He was the only batsman to score 1000-plus runs in Test cricket this year. 9 of his 10 fifty-plus scores (3 hundreds and 6 fifties) came after the Lord’s Ashes Test in which he replaced Steven Smith as the first concussion substitute in Test history.
754: Maximum Runs by an Indian – Mayank Agarwal
Agarwal aggregated 754 runs in 11 innings at an average of 68.54 including two double hundreds and one hundred in the calendar year. He was the sixth-highest run-getter in Test cricket in 2019. He also had the highest aggregate for an Indian opener in a year since Murali Vijay (852) in 2014.
774: Maximum Runs in the 2019 Ashes series – Steven Smith
Smith’s aggregate was the fifth-highest in any Ashes series in history.
135 not out: Ben Stokes’ Epic Knock at Leeds
Stokes hammered 11 fours and 8 sixes and added 76 for the last wicket with Jack Leach (the number 11 contributed just 1) in what is regarded as one of the greatest knocks in the history of Test cricket.
92.66: Rohit Sharma’s Batting Average as an Opener
Rohit scored 556 runs in 6 innings at a strike rate of 75.95 including three hundreds in his debut year as Test opener. He had the highest batting average for any batsman (min. 500 runs) in 2019 and was followed by Steven Smith (74.23).
His average in India of 88.33 is the second-highest (after Bradman’s 98.22 in Australia) for any batsman at home in the history of Test cricket (min. 1000 runs).
56.84: Highest Team Batting Average – India
There is a difference of over 17 runs per dismissal between India and second-placed New Zealand (39.81) on this count. That is how dominant the Indian batting unit was in Tests this year.
335 not out: Highest Test Score – David Warner
Warner recorded the only triple hundred of the year against Pakistan in the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide.
15.16 & 31: Best Team Fast Bowling Average and Strike Rate – India
The Indian pace attack collectively had the greatest year in their Test history (their best average and strike rate in any calendar year in Test history). They were also the most dominant fast bowling unit of the year (Australia were second-best with an average and strike rate of 21.95 and 45.6).
India’s combined Test fast bowling average of 15.16 in 2019 was the best for any team in any calendar year (min. 3 matches in the year) in 67 years!
India’s combined Test fast bowling strike rate of 31 in 2019 was the best for any team in any calendar year (min. 3 matches in the year) in Test cricket history only after England in 1888 (27.7).
That is how good the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav were in 2019.
13.65: Best Bowling Average for a Fast Bowler (min. 15 wickets) – Umesh Yadav
Umesh also had the best bowling strike rate in 2019 at 23.1.
3.91: Maximum Wickets per Innings – Neil Wagner
Wagner was the joint third-highest wicket-taker with 43 dismissals in just 11 innings at 17.81 apiece at a strike rate of 37.6 including 4 five-wicket hauls in an innings.
ODI CRICKET
1490: Maximum Runs – Rohit Sharma
Rohit scored his runs at an average of 57.3 including 7 hundreds. Only Tendulkar (9 in 1998) has scored more hundreds in a calendar year.
70. 41: Highest Batting Average – Jason Roy
Roy hammered 845 runs in just 12 innings at a strike rate of 118.18 including 3 hundreds and 6 fifties in 2019.
1008: Highest Partnership Runs – Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul
The only pair to add more than 1000 ODI runs in 2019. They average partnership was 91.63 and included 5 century stands.
42: Maximum Wickets – Mohammed Shami
Shami picked 42 wickets in just 21 matches at an average of 22.64 and strike rate of 25.3. He was so consistent that he went wicket-less just thrice and picked three or more wickets on seven occasions.
29.33: Best Bowling Average – New Zealand
They were the best ODI bowling unit of the year and also had the best bowling strike rate of 34.6.
41.75: Best Batting Average – England
They were the best ODI batting unit of the year and also had the best batting strike rate of 103.71. Their ability to score big runs at a high rate was the major reason for their maiden World Cup triumph at home. England had as many as 12 300-plus scores in 22 matches in 2019.
648: Highest Aggregate in the World Cup – Rohit Sharma
Rohit was the highest scorer of the ICC World Cup in England with 648 runs in 9 innings at an average of 81 and strike rate of 98.33. Only Sachin Tendulkar (2003) and Matthew Hayden (2007) aggregated more in any single edition of the World Cup. His 5 hundreds were the maximum for any World Cup.
27: Maximum Wickets in the World Cup – Mitchell Starc
Starc picked 27 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 18.59.
Overall, Starc has picked 172 wickets in 85 matches and has the best strike rate of 25 (min. 100 wickets) in the history of ODI cricket.
T20I CRICKET
100%: Highest Team Win Percentage – Australia
Australia won all their 7 completed matches this year.
77.66: Highest Batting Average – Virat Kohli
172.9: Highest Batting Strike Rate – Eoin Morgan
261.29: Highest Strike Rate in a 100-plus innings – Hazratullah Zazai (Note: only considering major teams)
Zazai blasted an unbeaten 162 off just 62 deliveries against Ireland in Dehradun.
236: Highest Partnership – Hazratullah Zazai & Usman Ghani
The Afghanistani pair put together the highest partnership in the history of T20I cricket against Ireland in Dehradun.
6.53: Best Economy Rate – Deepak Chahar (Note: only considering major cricketing nations for a minimum of 15 wickets in the year)
Karthik Lakshmanan | December 30, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
Indian Cricket in 2019: Topping Tests, World Cup Disappointment, and Building for T20s
