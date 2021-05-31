- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
English Bowler Ollie Robinson is Yet to Make Test Debut but Reveals Plan to Dismiss Kane Williamson
Robinson and Williamson are also former teammates as both of them played county cricket together for Yorkshire in 2013 and 2014.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 31, 2021, 4:46 PM IST
New Zealand captain Kane Willamson is known for frustrating even the most experienced bowlers with his defensive techniques, and getting him out can sometimes be tiresome. However, an English first-class bowler, who is expected to make his Test debut this week against New Zealand, claims to have cracked the code.
According to news, Ollie Robinson has devised several plans to outmaneuver the Kiwi biggie during the first of the two red ball matches between England and New Zealand starting June 2 at Lord’s.”Swinging it away from him, setting him up, pulling him across the crease and then using the crease with the nip backer to get him lbw looks like a solid option,” the six-foot-five pacer told the news channel about how he will outsmart the New Zealand captain.
Robinson and Williamson are also former teammates as both of them played county cricket together for Yorkshire in 2013 and 2014. However, the team had removed Robinson for his “unprofessional behaviour”.However, the rookie bowler’s first-class stats now speaks for himself. Since 2018, Robinson has taken 195 wickets at an average of 17.29.
The impressive performance has landed him in various international squads of England. But given the already strong presence of fast bowlers in the team, Robinson is waiting for his Test debut for a long time now.However, a spate of injuries in the England unit has opened up his debut opportunity, and the bowler believes he is ready for the switch.
Robinson said he doesn’t feel “too nervous” at the moment and believes he has the ability to shine in international cricket as well. The fast bowler added that he gives his 110 percent to any game he plays, and called it his “white line fever” where he enters the field as a “changed character”. Robinson said this mindset gives him that “little extra boost” and then he is able to go at better players.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking