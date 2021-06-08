English Breakfast Tea or Adrak Wali Chai: Smriti Mandhana Reveals her Choice on Insta

Senior Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, who is currently serving mandatory quarantine in the United Kingdom ahead of their all-format tour of England, on Tuesday revealed that she is not a fan of English breakfast tea and rather prefers to drink ginger tea. Mandhana made the announcement from her official Instagram handle by sharing a snap of herself wearing a red colour full-sleeved t-shirt. In the picture, Mandhana is holding a cup in her hand, probably enjoying ginger tea peacefully in her room.

Meanwhile, Team India will kick-start their England tour with a one-off Test match against England, which is slated to take place between June 16 and20, at Bristol. After that, they will play three-match ODIs and as many T20I series against the Heather Knight-led outfit, starting on June 27.

After the conclusion of the England tour, Team India will travel to Australia for an all-format series. India will play three-match ODIs as may T20Is and a solitary Test against Australia, starting on September 19. The first ODI between India and Australia will be a day/night affair. Indian women’s team are also slated to play their first-ever day/night Test match against Australia, starting on September 30. The historic Test match will be played in Perth.

Earlier, speaking about India’s first-ever pink-ball Test match, Mandhana had said that she never thought that they would play a day-night Test.“Frankly, when I used to watch day-night Tests of men, I actually never felt that I will be able to experience this moment – it’s wrong to say ‘I’ at the moment – that the Indian team will be able to experience the moment,” Mandhana had told ESPNcricinfo.

Mandhana is an integral part of the Indian women set-up. She along with India’s T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and leg spinner Poonam Yadav are the only three players to receive a Grade A contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the 2020-21 season.

