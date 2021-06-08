English Breakfast Tea or Adrak Wali Chai: Smriti Mandhana Reveals her Choice on Insta

CRICKETNEXT

Elegant Indian opener Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday revealed that she prefers “adrak wali chai” over “English breakfast tea.”

Senior Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, who is currently serving mandatory quarantine in the United Kingdom ahead of their all-format tour of England, on Tuesday revealed that she is not a fan of English breakfast tea and rather prefers to drink ginger tea. Mandhana made the announcement from her official Instagram handle by sharing a snap of herself wearing a red colour full-sleeved t-shirt. In the picture, Mandhana is holding a cup in her hand, probably enjoying ginger tea peacefully in her room.

Meanwhile, Team India will kick-start their England tour with a one-off Test match against England, which is slated to take place between June 16 and20, at Bristol. After that, they will play three-match ODIs and as many T20I series against the Heather Knight-led outfit, starting on June 27.

After the conclusion of the England tour, Team India will travel to Australia for an all-format series. India will play three-match ODIs as may T20Is and a solitary Test against Australia, starting on September 19. The first ODI between India and Australia will be a day/night affair. Indian women’s team are also slated to play their first-ever day/night Test match against Australia, starting on September 30. The historic Test match will be played in Perth.

Earlier, speaking about India’s first-ever pink-ball Test match, Mandhana had said that she never thought that they would play a day-night Test.“Frankly, when I used to watch day-night Tests of men, I actually never felt that I will be able to experience this moment – it’s wrong to say ‘I’ at the moment – that the Indian team will be able to experience the moment,” Mandhana had told ESPNcricinfo.

Mandhana is an integral part of the Indian women set-up. She along with India’s T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and leg spinner Poonam Yadav are the only three players to receive a Grade A contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the 2020-21 season.

 

