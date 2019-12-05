'English Cricket Legend and Dear Friend' - ECB Leads Tributes to Bob Willis

Tributes poured in on Thursday (December 5) for former England captain Bob Willis, who passed away on Wednesday aged 70 after a short spell of illness.
"The ECB is deeply saddened to say farewell to Bob Willis, a legend of English cricket," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement, adding cricket had lost "a dear friend".
"He will always be remembered for his outstanding cricket career... In later years as a broadcaster Bob was a perceptive and respected voice at the microphone."
At the time of Willis's retirement, only Australia's Dennis Lillee had claimed more victims in test cricket and he remains fourth on the all-time list of England wicket takers after James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Botham.
Willis was last year named in England's greatest Test XI by the ECB.
Many current and former cricketers took to social media to pay tribute to Willis.
Great cricketer .. even better bloke RIP Bob
Warm, funny, generous - will miss Uncle Bob enormously. https://t.co/BC2RJ92HI5 — mark butcher (@markbutcher72) December 4, 2019
Gutted to hear the news of Bob Willis passing. A lovely person with a great humour who was so proud of England cricket. Legend.
Incredibly sad to hear the news about Bob Willis. He was a true great, generous in sharing his knowledge about the game and a lovely man. RIP Bob x pic.twitter.com/HYJbLlQJRZ — James Anderson (@jimmy9) December 4, 2019
Very sad news to hear the passing of Bob Willis.. One of England’s greatest ever.. Huge heart that was fierce in all battles let alone the Ashes... Only met him a few times but was always a gentlemen and just loved the game of cricket.. #BobWillis #RipBobWillis #England #Great https://t.co/i37YtAmXNe— Damien Martyn (@damienmartyn) December 4, 2019
Very sad news to hear the passing of Bob Willis.. One of England’s greatest ever.. Huge heart that was fierce in all battles let alone the Ashes... Only met him a few times but was always a gentlemen and just loved the game of cricket.. #BobWillis #RipBobWillis #England #Great https://t.co/i37YtAmXNe
— Damien Martyn (@damienmartyn) December 4, 2019
Such a sad time for cricket fans all around the world. Rest In Peace Bob. You shall be remembered forever for what you have done on the pitch! #BobWillis pic.twitter.com/kpv5BsCyyL — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) December 4, 2019
We're very sad to hear of the passing of MCC Honorary Life Member, Bob Willis.A Lord's legend & former England captain whose name is on the Honours Boards three times.Our thoughts are with his friends and family.
We're very sad to hear of the passing of MCC Honorary Life Member, Bob Willis.
A Lord's legend & former England captain whose name is on the Honours Boards three times.
Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/KgyQbHdYqq
— Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) December 4, 2019
Extending our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of Bob Willis. Bob was a hugely-respected cricketer and captain and was well-liked by Kiwis. To lose someone of his standing is an extremely sad occurrence – not only for @englandcricket but the global cricket family. pic.twitter.com/xJWmCRrSNj — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 4, 2019
Willis's former county teams, Warwickshire and Surrey, led tributes to him while the larger sporting fraternity also remembered his charisma and wit.
"Saddened to hear that Bob Willis has died. One of our greatest fast bowlers," former England footballer Gary Lineker said.
"Met him on many occasions and he was always great company with a sense of humour that was as sharp as his bowling."
Graham Gooch, a former England cricket captain and tea mate of Willis, said the sport had lost an iconic figure.
"Bob was a great inspiration to a lot of players, generation after generation," Gooch said.
Former England fast bowler Darren Gough recalled the Headingley test.
"Such sad news regarding the legend Bob Willis," Gough said. "An icon of the game I love, growing up as an 11-year-old watching big Bob running down the hill 8/43 at the home of cricket Headingley."
The fast bowler captained England in 18 Tests and 29 ODIs. He took 325 wickets in 90 Tests from 1971 to 1984.
Willis produced a devastating career-best of eight for 43 in the third Test of the 1981 Ashes at Headingley, which helped England to a famous win over Australia. England went on to win the series 3-1 and Willis finished with 29 wickets at 22.96 in six matches.
In domestic cricket, the Sunderland-born bowler started his career at Surrey, before spending 12 years at Warwickshire, finishing with 899 wickets from 308 first-class matches at an average of 24.99.
'English Cricket Legend and Dear Friend' - ECB Leads Tributes to Bob Willis
Tributes poured in on Thursday (December 5) for former England captain Bob Willis, who passed away on Wednesday aged 70 after a short spell of illness.
Cricketnext Staff | December 5, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
Team Rankings