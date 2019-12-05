Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

'English Cricket Legend and Dear Friend' - ECB Leads Tributes to Bob Willis

Tributes poured in on Thursday (December 5) for former England captain Bob Willis, who passed away on Wednesday aged 70 after a short spell of illness.

Cricketnext Staff |December 5, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
'English Cricket Legend and Dear Friend' - ECB Leads Tributes to Bob Willis

Tributes poured in on Thursday (December 5) for former England captain Bob Willis, who passed away on Wednesday aged 70 after a short spell of illness.

"The ECB is deeply saddened to say farewell to Bob Willis, a legend of English cricket," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement, adding cricket had lost "a dear friend".

"He will always be remembered for his outstanding cricket career... In later years as a broadcaster Bob was a perceptive and respected voice at the microphone."

At the time of Willis's retirement, only Australia's Dennis Lillee had claimed more victims in test cricket and he remains fourth on the all-time list of England wicket takers after James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Botham.

Willis was last year named in England's greatest Test XI by the ECB.

Many current and former cricketers took to social media to pay tribute to Willis.

Willis's former county teams, Warwickshire and Surrey, led tributes to him while the larger sporting fraternity also remembered his charisma and wit.

"Saddened to hear that Bob Willis has died. One of our greatest fast bowlers," former England footballer Gary Lineker said.

"Met him on many occasions and he was always great company with a sense of humour that was as sharp as his bowling."

Graham Gooch, a former England cricket captain and tea mate of Willis, said the sport had lost an iconic figure.

"Bob was a great inspiration to a lot of players, generation after generation," Gooch said.

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough recalled the Headingley test.

"Such sad news regarding the legend Bob Willis," Gough said. "An icon of the game I love, growing up as an 11-year-old watching big Bob running down the hill 8/43 at the home of cricket Headingley."

The fast bowler captained England in 18 Tests and 29 ODIs. He took 325 wickets in 90 Tests from 1971 to 1984.

Willis produced a devastating career-best of eight for 43 in the third Test of the 1981 Ashes at Headingley, which helped England to a famous win over Australia. England went on to win the series 3-1 and Willis finished with 29 wickets at 22.96 in six matches.

In domestic cricket, the Sunderland-born bowler started his career at Surrey, before spending 12 years at Warwickshire, finishing with 899 wickets from 308 first-class matches at an average of 24.99.

(With agency inputs)

bob willisBob Willis tributecricketEngland

Related stories

Former England Captain and Ashes Hero Bob Willis Dies Aged 70
Cricketnext Staff | December 5, 2019, 8:27 AM IST

Former England Captain and Ashes Hero Bob Willis Dies Aged 70

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more