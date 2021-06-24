English Cricketer Teases Yuzvendra Chahal Over Workout Video, Calls Him Salman Khan

Yuzvendra Chahal, Team India’s leg-spinner, is active on social media and keeps on entertaining his fans by sharing videos and photos On Wednesday, Chahal shared a new video on social media, in which he is seen working out. Former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood teased Chahal after seeing the video, and the Indian leg-spinner’s response was also impressive.

Yuzvendra Chahal is seen completing a shoulder and abdominal workout in the video he released on social media. Sajid Mehmood remarked, “You will become Salman Khan very soon." Following this, Chahal wrote to him, “What do you think about Arnold Schwarzenegger?" Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the finest bodybuilders of all time.

Yuzvendra Chahal is putting forth a lot of effort to improve his fitness. His parents were infected with the coronavirus during the second wave. Everything is now well in his family, as he was recently seen working out with his wife Dhanshree Verma.

Chahal is now quarantined in Mumbai with Team India. Next month, Team India will travel to Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI and T20 series. Shikhar Dhawan leads the Indian squad on this tour, and Rahul Dravid is the head coach.

This trip is critical for Chahal. Chahal did not have a good IPL 2021 season. The T20 World Cup is quickly approaching, and if Chahal is to earn a spot in the team, he must perform well during this tour.

