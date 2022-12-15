'English Language, I Hate That Word'-Saeed Ajmal Opens Up On Struggle With Language

Saeed Ajmal was one of the finest modern-day spinners from Pakistan and yet he became a butt of jokes because of his English. And he was not the only one among the long list of cricketers from the nation who would make a fool of themselves speaking foul English on live television. There was Inzamam ul Haq, there was Shahid Afridi, but Ajmal is perhaps the most talked about; his videos speaking to Nasser Hussain—close to ten years ago, are still well watched on social media.

For the first time, someone told Ajmal how he alongside Pakistan cricketers were judged because of their English and not their skill levels. The former Pakistan cricketer used the opportunity and poured his heart out.

“Jab mai world number one bana, mujhe bade bando ne kaha ki tu English sikh le, maine kaha meri marzi bhai, mai jo marzi karu. (When I became world number one, some people asked me to learn English and I told them I will do what I want, he told Crickwick podcast.)

“Agar apko meri mother language mai interview karna hai to karo, aur mai shy nahi hu aur na hi hona chiye.” (If you want to speak in my mother language, then go ahead. I wasn’t shy at all for speaking Urdu.)

“Hume English nahi ati, pur jo hum kar rahey hai, duniya dekh rahi hai, I am world number one.”

Over the years, Pakistan cricketers have been judged on their English across the world. Viral videos of now PCB chief Ramiz Raja laughing at Inzamam while interviewing him had gone viral in the past on social media.Several fans and comedians regularly roast Pakistan cricketers; some of them are also meme materials.

“I am world number one, the world will come to me, I have no reason to go and ask for interviews,” added Ajmal.

“English language, I hate that word.”

“If you know English, you are good and if you are not then you are bad, wah yaar.”

Ajmal made his One Day International debut for Pakistan in July 2008 at the age of 30, and a year later played his first Test. In 2009 he was reported for having a suspect bowling action, but after being cleared he helped Pakistan win the 2009 ICC World Twenty20. Ajmal played for Worcestershire as an overseas player in English domestic cricket in 2011.

From November 2011 to December 2014, Ajmal was ranked by the International Cricket Council as the number one bowler in ODIs. He reached the same ranking in T20Is between October and December 2012, while his highest Test ranking was second between January and July of the same year.

