English T20 Blast: 20-Year-Old's Stunning Boundary Work is the New Rage Among Cricket Fans on Twitter

20-year-old Jordan Cox first batted brilliantly and then came back and completed a stupendous catch to help his team win the English T20 Blast yesterday at Edgbaston. Playing for Kent Spitfires, he slammed unbeaten 58 which saw 14 off last three balls. His innings helped Kent post a total of 167/7 in the allotted 20 overs which eventually proved enough as they won the final by 25 runs and hence the title. Later as Somerset were looking to make a move in a stiff chase, he helped complete a stunning catch of Lewis Gregory. Diving full length right at the edge of the boundary, he palmed the ball to Matt Milnes, who completed a spectacular catch.

WATCH:

This was an astonishing work done by Jordan Cox in the Vitality Blast finals. pic.twitter.com/Bvk18gYP2C— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 19, 2021

This sent Twitter on a crazy hunt. Here are some of the best reactions:

Wow wow wow wow!! That is the best I have ever seen. Jordan Cox take a bow #VitalityBlast— Rikki Clarke (@RikkiClarke81) September 18, 2021

That is unreal from Jordan Cox.— Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 18, 2021

Jordan Cox better get the plastic polish ready…— Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) September 18, 2021

If Jordan Cox isn’t on the next installment of @stephenasmith‘s AIN’T NO WAY then something has gone horribly wrong— Matt Roller (@mroller98) September 18, 2021

Somerset, who won the toss, were already falling behind in their chase when Cox, diving full length over the rope, palmed back Lewis Gregory’s powerful hit to Matt Milnes, who completed a spectacular catch. There was no way back from there for Somerset who finished on 142-9 as Kent won by 25 runs.

This was Kent’s second Blast title and came 14 years after their first, with all four counties who made it through to Saturday’s finals day in Birmingham coming from the south of England.

