English T20 Blast: 20-Year-Old's Stunning Boundary Work is the New Rage Among Cricket Fans on Twitter
English T20 Blast: 20-Year-Old's Stunning Boundary Work is the New Rage Among Cricket Fans on Twitter

Jordan Cox helped complete a stunning catch at the boundary as he led Kent to another T20 Blast title.

20-year-old Jordan Cox first batted brilliantly and then came back and completed a stupendous catch to help his team win the English T20 Blast yesterday at Edgbaston. Playing for Kent Spitfires, he slammed unbeaten 58 which saw 14 off last three balls. His innings helped Kent post a total of 167/7 in the allotted 20 overs which eventually proved enough as they won the final by 25 runs and hence the title. Later as Somerset were looking to make a move in a stiff chase, he helped complete a stunning catch of Lewis Gregory. Diving full length right at the edge of the boundary, he palmed the ball to Matt Milnes, who completed a spectacular catch.

WATCH:

This sent Twitter on a crazy hunt. Here are some of the best reactions:

Somerset, who won the toss, were already falling behind in their chase when Cox, diving full length over the rope, palmed back Lewis Gregory’s powerful hit to Matt Milnes, who completed a spectacular catch. There was no way back from there for Somerset who finished on 142-9 as Kent won by 25 runs.

This was Kent’s second Blast title and came 14 years after their first, with all four counties who made it through to Saturday’s finals day in Birmingham coming from the south of England.

(With AFP Inputs)

September 19, 2021