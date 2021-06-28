English T20 Blast 2021: Indecent Behaviour of a Man With a Woman Spectator Goes Viral

Fans play a crucial role in sports — not only do they fill stadiums with energy but at times, even have been said to have impacted the final outcomes too. Their absence has been felt during the pandemic with players and organisers reiterating how much they have missed them at the venues.

With several venues now permitting the entry of crowds, the lively atmosphere is slowly returning to these spectacles. But not every fan fits the typical description - a ‘few bad apples spoil the bunch’

An example of it came during a recent T20 contest in England.

It happened during a South Group match of the ongoing English T20 Blast 2021 match between Surrey and Middlesex at the Kennington Oval in London, on June 25.

The unpleasant incident came to light when the foul behaviour of a male spectator was caught on camera.

The short video clip soon went viral after it was shared online. It has garnered over 78,000 views and mixed reactions from netizens on the microblogging site.

“Someone could be in trouble," wrote one user.

Another stated that such behaviour doesn’t happen in Canterbury!

A third deplored on the number of views the video clip raked in.

Meanwhile, Surrey won the toss and elected to field first. Middlesex put on a competitive target of 174//7 in their allotted 20 overs on the back of Stevie Eskinazi’s 64-runs off 51 balls and Daryl Mitchell’s quickfire 58 runs from 31 deliveries.

Chasing 175 to win, Surrey got off to a good start with a 74-run opening stand between Will Jacks (47) and Jamie Smith (27). They had a niggle in between as Middlesex’s Nathan Sowter and Luke Hollman reduced them to 115/5 in the 15th over. However, Ollie Pope’s superb half-century in a 60-run stand for the sixth wicket alongside Jamie Overton’ quick cameo of 24 runs from 10 deliveries helped Surrey reach the target with an over to spare.

