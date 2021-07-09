ENGW vs INDW 1st T20I at the County Ground, Northampton: Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads for England Women vs India Women

ENGW vs INDW Playing XI, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Head to Head, Toss, Squads:

The T20I tournament opener between India Women and England Women will take place on Friday at the County Ground, Northampton. Coming into the T20I leg of the tour, England will be high on confidence, having defeated India 2-1 in the recently concluded three-match ODI series.

On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will take confidence from their win in the final ODI against England Women. Women in Blue will hope to continue their winning momentum when they cross swords with the same rivals in the shortest format of the game.

Historically, India will enter this tournament as underdogs. However, with the likes of Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur in their ranks, they are very much capable of upsetting the Heather Knight-led outfit.

Ahead of the T20I tournament opener between England Women and India Women; here is all you need to know:

ENGW vs INDW schedule

The 1st T20I between ENGW vs INDW match is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST on Friday, July 9.

ENGW vs INDW Weather Forecast

The temperature in Northampton will hover between 13 and 22 degrees Celsius. There are 8 per cent chances of precipitation. Humidity will be around 76 per cent.

ENGW vs INDW 2021, ENGW vs INDW Live Streaming Details

The match between England Women vs India Women will be televised on Sony Ten 1. The first T20I match between England Women and India could also be live-streamed on SonyLiv.

ENGW vs INDW Pitch Report

The Northampton pitch is on the slower side. However, despite the slow deck, the batters should feel at home. The pacers will be able to extract some help earlier in the innings. But, later they will have to rely upon slower once. The pitch is expected to support spin bowlers. The first six overs will be crucial in both innings.

ENGW vs INDW Head-to-Head

Overall Head-to-Head: (20 matches - ENGW 15 | INDW 4 | N/R 1)

England Women and India Women have faced each other 20 times in the T20Is, with ENGW taking 15 games while India have emerged victorious on 4 occasions and one match was abandoned.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

Match abandoned

England won by four wickets

India won by five wickets

England won by four wickets

England won by five wickets

ENGW vs INDW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shafali Verma

Vice-Captain- Sophie Ecclestone

Suggested Playing XI for ENGW vs INDW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

Batsmen: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shikha Pandey, Nat Sciver

Bowlers: Mady Villiers, Poonam Yadav and Sophie Ecclestone

ENGW vs INDW Probable XIs:

England Women Predicted Playing XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen-Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers and Freya Davies/Anya Shrubsole

India Women Predicted Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Pooja Vastrakar/Ekta Bisht

