'Enjoy your Talent': Jos Buttler Gifts Autographed Bat to Yashasvi Jaiswal
Before departing for England, Jos Buttler gave a perfect gift to Yashasvi Jaiswal.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 5, 2021, 8:56 PM IST
The foreign stars of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) are preparing to leave India after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the cash-rich league indefinably. BCCI announced the postponement of IPL on Tuesday, after players and staff members of at least four IPL teams tested positive for coronavirus.
Ahead of his departure to England, Rajasthan Royals’ wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler gave a very special gift to his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal. Buttler presented Jaiswal his autographed bat with a special note for the young batsman. “To Yash, enjoy your talent. Best Wishes,” it read.
A special gift from a special opening partner. 💓#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @yashasvi_j | @josbuttler pic.twitter.com/VE3QIE0kct
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 4, 2021
A snap of the same was shared by Rajasthan Royals Twitter handle.Butter’s IPL campaign was bittersweet. Buttler did not have a very good start in the season as he struggled with his form. The ace English cricketer scored just 130 runs in his first six games at a below-par average of 21.67.
However, he gained his form as well as his confidence back with a blistering century against the 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The southpaw scored 124 runs off just 66 balls as Rajasthan hammered Hyderabad by 55 runs in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League. Buttler’s knock was laced with 11 fours and eight huge sixes.
Much like Buttler, Rajasthan Royals’ IPL campaign was also topsy-turvy. The inaugural champions had played seven games in the IPL, won three and lost four, before the postponement of IPL.
Rajasthan Royals were beaten by Punjab Kings in their tournament opener by four runs. However, RR bounced back as they defeated Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals (DC) by three wickets in their second games. After that, Rajasthan suffered two back to back losses at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Rajasthan ended their two matches losing streak against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), before losing to Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven wickets.
